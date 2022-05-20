Watch | Bilawal defends Imran Khan's Russia visit, says: ‘No one has a 6th sense’
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow which according to Imran Khan was the reason behind his ouster as the United States was not happy. In his maiden visit to the US, Bilawal addressed a press conference in New York and said he completely defends Imran Khan's visit to Russia as there was no possibility that Imran Khan would have known about Russia's plan to invade Ukraine. Also Read | 'But India is buying Russian oil despite strategic alliance with US': Imran Khan
Watch
“As far as the former Prime Minister’s trip to Russia, I would absolutely defend the former prime minister of Pakistan. Pakistan's prime minister conducted that trip as part of his foreign policy and without knowing that — no one is psychic, no one has a sixth sense — there’s no way we could have possibly known that that would be the time the current conflict will start,” Bilawal said while addressing the press at the UN headquarters on Thursday, and added that “it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action.”
India slams Pak FM Bilawal for ‘unwarranted remarks’ at UNSC on Kashmir issue
"Of course, Pakistan is absolutely clear as far as it comes to the principles of the United Nations," Bilawal added.
While Imran Khan's Moscow visit exactly at the time when Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the military invasion into Ukraine, leading to the ongoing war, came under fire, Imran Khan has made it clear that it was not his decision. The establishment (Army) gave him a go-ahead to continue his scheduled trip to Russia. Imran Khan alleged that the US was miffed with him because of his Moscow visit, though the US has time and again distanced from Pakistan's internal crisis in the run-up to the no-trust motion.
Imran Khan met Putin on February 24, the day the war started. The former prime minister said his visit was scheduled long ago and Pakistan was trying to establish its ties with Russia as Pakistan-Russia ties have always been strained as Pakistan had sided with the US against Russia in the Cold War fought against the Soviets and aided the US in Afghanistan.
-
Cheers! Finland NATO application celebrated with special beer | Video
When Finland decided to seek NATO membership on Sunday, the owner of a small brewery in Savonlinna, Petteri Vanttinen, 42, decided to celebrate by launching a new beer in honour of the military alliance. Savonlinna, which lies only 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Russian border, has always been a battleground between East and West. When Vanttinen went to bed on Sunday evening, he still wondered whether the beer was a stupid idea.
-
Elon Musk tweets ‘scandal name’ as he denies sexually harassing flight attendant
Hours after a report claiming SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against company's founder Elon Musk, the billionaire said that the attacks against him "should be viewed through a political lens". According to the Insider report, the rocket launch company made the payment in 2018 to an unidentified flight attendant who worked as a contract employee on a SpaceX corporate jet.
-
US monitoring 6 for monkeypox, says report; Spain’s tally at 14| Top points
Top US medical body, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is monitoring six people in the United States for possible monkeypox infection after they sat near a traveller who had symptoms of the virus while on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom in early May, a report by American news network CNN said on Friday. Australia has also reported a probable case of the monkeypox in a traveller.
-
Elon Musk shares meme, tagged 'sexist', on dividing time between Twitter, Tesla
Elon Musk is apparently torn on dividing his time between Tesla and Twitter, it seems, as uncertainty clouds the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant. In the latest post on Friday, he shared a meme and stressed that “Tesla is on my mind 24/7”. According to a Bloomberg report. The meme that Musk has shared has been viral on social media for quite some time. Musk has not yet responded.
-
Putin's daughter flew to Munich over 50 times to meet partner Zelensky: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's a former acrobatic dancer, daughter Katerina Tikhonova, is apparently in a relationship with a Munich-based ballet dancer Igor Zelensky, unrelated to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though the duo share the same surname. Between 2018 and 2019, Putin's daughter flew to Munich more than 50 times, a joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel has revealed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics