Seattle/New York, India’s ingenuity, from manufacturing safe vaccines to its Digital Public Infrastructure, is helping not just Indians but the whole world, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said as he flagged off the first India Day celebrations in the Seattle area. Bill Gates flags off 1st Indian Independence Day celebration in Seattle area, describes India as 'global leader'

Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation, flagged off the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area as the Guest of Honour of the Consulate General of India in Seattle on the occasion of the 78th Indian Independence Day.

A press release issued by the Seattle Consulate Friday said that Gates, addressing over 2,000 members of the Indian-American community at the celebration, referred to India “as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare”.

Gates emphasised that “from manufacturing safe low-cost vaccines to the remarkable leadership shown by the Indian diaspora to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – India’s ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world. Countries across the Global South are leveraging India’s experience to build their DPI systems”.

In a post on the social media site Instagram, Gates said it was “an honour” to participate in the first India Day celebrations at the Seattle Consulate alongside senior government officials and the Indian diaspora.

“India is a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare that are saving and improving lives. It has been an honour to collaborate with the Indian government, philanthropists, the private sector, nonprofits, and the Indian American community. Happy Independence Day to all Indians!” he said, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the post.

Gates also posted photos from the celebration on Instagram. Wearing a scarf in hues of the Indian tricolour, Gates is flanked by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta and other officials.

The Consulate, in a post on X, thanked Gates for flagging off the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area.

“Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

“Thanks also to the Mayors of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island for joining in to support the Indian community,” the Consulate said.

The Independence Day celebration was showcased for the first time in the Greater Seattle area all states and regions of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Each of the floats was put together by prominent leaders of the Indian American community and reflected some of the important aspects of India’s rich cultural heritage, the release said.

Further, in a special gesture, five separate official proclamations were issued by governments/city councils of King County, Bellevue City , Portland , Hillsboro , Tigard to honour the India Day celebrations.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also sent a separate congratulatory message on India’s 78th Independence Day.

“India's achievements in education, healthcare and economic development deserve celebration. The State of Wyoming has many cultural and economic ties to India, including more than 10,000 Indian-Americans living in the state,” Gordon said.

Gordon added that Wyoming is excited about the opening of the new Consulate General of India in Seattle.

“We look forward to continuing to build partnerships to advance trade, investment, tourism, education, and friendship,” he said.

Some iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue were also lit up in hues of the Indian tricolour to mark the celebrations.

Other distinguished participants at the India Day celebrations included Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson, Commander of America’s First Corps in Pacific North West, Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, Commander of the Navy Region of North West, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Chief Justice from Washington Supreme Court Steve Gonzalez.

From city leadership, Mayors of cities of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island also joined in the India Day celebrations.

The Consulate in Seattle, India’s sixth and newest mission in the US, became operational earlier this year and serves the US states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

“The opening of the Indian Consulate in Seattle is a reflection of the Government of India’s strong commitment to deepen India’s relations with Pacific Northwest states of USA,” the Consulate has said.

Gupta, a career diplomat who has served in various capacities in Beijing, Shanghai, India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and in Jakarta, leads the Consulate as the first Consul General of India in Seattle.

India also has Consulates in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and San Francisco.

