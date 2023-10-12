Black Lives Matter Chicago says ‘we aren’t proud’ of now-deleted post supporting Hamas attack on Israel

A Black Lives Matter chapter in Chicago has admitted that they “aren’t proud” of a now-deleted post on X, where they seemingly supported the Hamas attack on Israel. The organisation posted an image of a person paragliding with a Palestine flag attached to its parachute. The photo had “I stand with Palestine” written on it. “That is all that is it!” the post was captioned.

(Israeli soldiers take defencive positions as troops and rescuers search the scene of an attack in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 11, 2023 (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)(AFP)

The post seemed to refer to Hamas terrorists descending on communities in Israel with parachutes and gliders. The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

(@BLMChi/X)

After deleting the post, BLM Chicago wrote on X, “Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely”.

Several killed, many held hostage

Recently, the Israeli military has planned to send out officers who would inform more than 100 families that their loved ones are being held hostage by the Hamas terrorists. Several videos have gone viral on social media, including some from the site of a music festival where the terrorists launched an attack.

One video shows a woman, Noa Argamani, being taken away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

Another bone-chilling footage has captured the moment an Israeli mother and her two young boys were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the attack over the weekend. 30-year-old Shiri Silberman-Bibas appears visibly distressed and frightened in the video as she clutches her children, three years old and nine months old, as the terrorists take them away.

