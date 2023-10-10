News / World News / Bone-chilling video shows Israeli mom and her young boys being abducted by Hamas terrorists

Bone-chilling video shows Israeli mom and her young boys being abducted by Hamas terrorists

BySumanti Sen
Oct 10, 2023 10:35 AM IST

Bone-chilling footage has captured the moment anIsraeli mother and her two young boys were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the attack over the weekend. 30-year-old Shiri Silberman-Bibas appears visibly distressed and frightened in the video as she clutches her children, three years old and nine months old, as the terrorists take them away.

Shiri Silberman-Bibas appears visibly distressed and frightened in the video as she clutches her children, three years old and nine months old (@IldemocracyHQ screenshot/X)
Shiri and her family had been hiding in their home’s safe room amid the attack. However, armed fighters soon broke into their house in a village near the Gaza border. Shiri hid in her room with her boys, Kfir and Ariel, and her husband Yarden Bibas, when they heard shooting outside their windows, according to New York Times. Yarden, 36, was armed with a small pistol as they hid. During the attack, he texted his family members, saying, “I love you all.”

After an hour, Yarden texted again, saying, “They’re coming in.” This was his final message, according to The Times.

Family members later saw the horrifying footage of Shiri and the boys being kidnapped, circulating on social media. Yarden, however, is not visible in the video. Shiri’s parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, are also missing. It is feared that they too have been taken hostages by Hamas terrorists.

“I just hope that they are alive, and that they are together. And I want them home, with me, so I can hug them tightly again,” the couple’s niece Yifat Zeiler said, adding that the situation is a “catastrophe.”

Several videos from the site went viral on social media, one of them showing militants abducting a young woman, Noa Argamani, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

