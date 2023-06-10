Blast at explosives factory in Turkey's Ankara kills 5 workers

Five workers have been killed in a blast that rocked an explosives factory in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said in a statement.

Turkey Factory Blast: The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40 km (25 miles) outside Ankara. (Representational)

The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40 km (25 miles) outside Ankara. Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters there were no more workers trapped, waiting to be rescued, or hospitalized.