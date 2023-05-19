Tragic collision caught on camera | BMW's devastating crash with UPS truck in Queens claims life of NYC teen

A horrifying incident unfolded in Queens as a high-speed BMW crash resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car. The footage of the incident, shared on the Citizen App, shows the red BMW 325i, driven by a 16-year-old boy, careening out of control and colliding with a parked UPS truck.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash, leading the BMW to strike a tractor-trailer, ultimately causing the ejection and fatality of young Fortune Williams.

Video of the collision

Heartbroken and devastated, her mother, Keisha Francis, described Fortune as a beautiful, loving, and ambitious girl, with dreams of becoming a doctor.

When and where did the incident take place

According to the authorities, the tragic incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, as the teen driver was recklessly speeding on North Conduit Avenue near the 160th Street intersection in Springfield Gardens.

The video, albeit brief, shows multiple vehicles passing through the residential area before the BMW swerves into the right-center lane, losing control and colliding with the rear left side of a parked UPS truck. The impact caused the truck to partially jump the curb, striking a UPS worker who was attempting to enter the passenger side.

About the incident

The out-of-control BMW then spins across the road, reentering the left-center lane, and collides with the right side of a tractor-trailer. Fortune Williams, who was riding in the BMW, suffered severe head trauma and could not be revived by responding officers. Her grieving mother, fighting back tears, expressed her devastation and disbelief at losing her beloved daughter. The last words they exchanged before the fatal crash were, "Mama, I love you."

An eyewitness talking to New York Post described the BMW as completely torn apart, remarking on the tragedy of a 14-year-old losing her life. While the teen driver survived and was hospitalized in stable condition with complaints of pain, no charges had been filed as of Thursday. The tractor-trailer driver, a 49-year-old man, remained at the scene and escaped injury.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, leaving residents mourning the untimely death of a young girl and contemplating the fragility of life. The authorities continue to investigate the crash, seeking answers and hoping to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

