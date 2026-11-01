Bob Dylan’s Harlem townhouse, sold for $560,000 in 2000, later fetched $2 million after renovation, below its $3.17 million purchase price

A Harlem townhouse which was once owned by the musician Bob Dylan was recently resold for $2.8 million. This was 26 years after the owner of the townhouse sold it for $560,000. The four-story building is situated in Striver’s Row, which is known as a famous neighborhood in Manhattan. It blends late 19th-century architecture with contemporary features.

Strivers' Row in Strivers' Row in Harlem, New York, is home to Bob Dylan's former townhouse, a historic residence dating to the late 19th century that underwent a preservation-minded renovation. (wikimedia Commons)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the Wall Street Journal, its latest sale has renewed attention on the building, particularly for its connection to the musician and the effort made to retain its original architectural details during renovation. The property located at 265 West 139th Street is one of the unique townhouses situated in the historic streets of Harlem, which has played an important role in depicting its rich history.

A Harlem townhouse with a connection to Bob Dylan

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The house dates to the late 19th century and was designed by architect Stanford White of McKim, Mead & White. The building was completed in 1893 in the Renaissance Revival style, with brickwork typical of the period. Dylan bought the townhouse in 1986 when he was living his life privately in New York City.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As reported by Architectural Digest, Dylan sold the 4,500-square-foot Harlem townhouse for $560,000 in 2000, after owning it for 14 years. The four-story residence has five bedrooms and a cellar. Striver's Row was originally a high-end housing development but eventually came to be known as the home of many African American professionals, who were successful in their fields. It is through its architecture and history that Striver's Row has become an integral part of Harlem's architecture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by Architectural Digest, Dylan sold the 4,500-square-foot Harlem townhouse for $560,000 in 2000, after owning it for 14 years. The four-story residence has five bedrooms and a cellar. Striver's Row was originally a high-end housing development but eventually came to be known as the home of many African American professionals, who were successful in their fields. It is through its architecture and history that Striver's Row has become an integral part of Harlem's architecture. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bob Dylan, whose former Harlem townhouse recently sold for $2.8 million.

A renovation that retained the home's historic character

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The townhouse belongs to the St. Nicholas Historic District, designated by New York City’s Landmark Preservation Commission in 1967. The architectural significance of the house lies not only in its connection with Dylan but also in its construction in late 19th-century Harlem. Research published in the Journal of Historical Geography examines the preservation of Black historic places in New York City, including Striver's Row, and notes that the district's original landmark designation emphasized its architectural significance while its African American cultural history received less attention.

The owners, Isam Salah, a retired lawyer, and Elaina Richardson, a former Elle editor-in-chief, acquired the house in 2018 for $3.17 million. This renovation aimed to preserve the period details of the home while making it fit for modern times. Some of the preserved features are original flooring, a decorative fireplace molding, pocket doors, and a wooden entrance. It was listed for $3 million in August 2025 but sold for $2 million in June 2026, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, the sale value was lower than the cost paid by the seller when buying the home. The deal was interesting because of the architecture and history of the home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The renovation also reflects the importance of preserving the wider character of Strivers’ Row. The neighbourhood has features that are easy to miss from the street. Its houses were built around shared rear spaces and private courtyards, which once allowed residents to keep horses and receive deliveries away from the main entrances. Some of the original gates still carry signs reading “Walk Your Horses,” offering a glimpse of how the neighbourhood functioned when the homes were first built. These details show why preserving Strivers’ Row involves looking after more than the attractive facades of its townhouses.