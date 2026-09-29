Bodies of 3 Afghan nationals recovered from river in Pakistan's Balochistan

Police have recovered the bodies of three Afghan nationals from the Gorg River in Pakistan's Balochistan, while a fourth person was found injured and has been sent to hospital for treatment.

Since last year, thousands of Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Balochistan (AP/Representative file image)

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"The bodies are at least three days old and were discovered on Monday, and documents on their person have confirmed them as Afghan nationals namely Saleem Khan, Sher Agha Khan and Najeebuddin," a police official in Turbat district, Aziz Baloch, said on Tuesday.

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Police are investigating to find out how the Afghan nationals died and things will become clear once the injured Afghan person can give his statement, the official said.

The Balochistan government has stepped up its ongoing operation to send back illegal Afghans living in the province.

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{{^usCountry}} Afghans are sent back via the border crossings in Chaman, Badini and Bahramcha (Chagai). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Afghans are sent back via the border crossings in Chaman, Badini and Bahramcha (Chagai). {{/usCountry}}

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Since last year, thousands of Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Balochistan.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban government in Kabul of providing safe haven to commanders/militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allowing them to carry out terror attacks in Pakistan.