Bodies of four Nepalese students killed in Israel-Hamas conflict to arrive on Sunday: Official

Ten Nepalese students were killed when Hamas launched a sudden strike at a farm in Israel's Kibbutz on October 7.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were 17 Nepalese students on the farm where the Hamas launched the attack. Ten Nepalese nationals were killed, six escaped and one went missing in the incident.

"Bodies of four of the ten Nepalese students killed by Hamas group in Israel are arriving in Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport via Fly Dubai flight on Sunday," said the official.

The Israeli government had handed over the dead bodies of four agriculture students on completion of autopsy, to the Nepalese Embassy in Israel.

The search for one missing student is on, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON