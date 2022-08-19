Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week.
Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.
The two children were aged between 5 and 10 years and had been dead for some time, police said in a statement on Thursday. The suitcases had been in storage for some time, they added, without providing details.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua told reporters the children had yet to be formally identified, but they believed they had family in New Zealand.
It was possible their families were not aware the children were dead, he added.
Police did not give any details on how the children had died or whether there were any suspects.
The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.
Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported
At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces life sentence for US hostage deaths
A member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," is to be sentenced in a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria. The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before finding El Shafee Elsheikh, 34 guilty for his role in the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
Xi and Putin to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia, Jokowi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday.
Kim Jong Un’s sister tells South Korea to ‘stop dreaming’ of talks
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea's president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul. Kim Yo Jong told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “stop dreaming in vain,” the state's official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.
Ukraine war: ‘Not much immediate progress’ as Erdogan, UN chief meet Zelensky
Turkey's leader and the U.N. chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that most of the matters discussed would require the Kremlin's agreement.
