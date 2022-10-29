Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Body found in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran at Frankfurt airport

Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:03 PM IST

The airport authorities said that during a maintenance check at 5:30 am, the staff members ]had discovered a male body with an oxygen cylinder next to it.

German police and Lufthansa confirmed that a dead body was found.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A body was discovered in the aircraft's undercarriage after it arrived from Tehran on Thursday at the Frankfurt airport.

German police and Lufthansa confirmed that a dead body was found during inspection of an Airbus A340-300 after it landed, CNN reported.

“The responsible authorities are currently on site to investigate the background together with experts from the company. We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information against the background of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

The incident comes amid widespread anti-hijab protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Mallika Soni

