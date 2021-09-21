Bolsonaro kicks up a storm, tells UN he’s against Covid vaccine passports

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Bolsonaro.
Agencies | , New York
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meet after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the debate with an address.(Photo: Reuters)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his government was against health passports but backed the drive to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

“We support the vaccination efforts,” said Bolsonaro, widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil where the coronavirus disease has killed more than 590,000 people. “However, my administration has not supported a vaccine or health passport or any other vaccine-related obligation,” he said in New York.

Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meet after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the debate with an address.

On Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Bolsonaro. As journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral meeting, Johnson said, “Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.” Johnson told Bolsonaro, “I’ve had it twice.” The Brazilian leader pointed at himself and said “not yet”.

