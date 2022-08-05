Bomb kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital
- The explosives were attached to a handcart loaded with vegetables and parked in an area where residents shopped for daily food items, Zadran said.
A bomb attached to a handcart exploded in Kabul on Friday, officials said, killing eight civilians in an area largely inhabited by Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslim community.
The blast, which took place when Shiites in Afghanistan are commemorating the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Muharram, also injured 18 people, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement to reporters.
"Security teams are trying to find the perpetrators," Zadran said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the toll, saying the bombing was the "work of those who are enemies of Islam and the country".
The blast was claimed by the Sunni jihadist Islamic State, which has regularly targeted the Shiite community in Afghanistan. The group said on one of its telegram channels that IS fighters "detonated the bomb."
The explosives were attached to a handcart loaded with vegetables and parked in an area where residents shopped for daily food items, Zadran said.
The explosion occurred in a west Kabul neighbourhood that is mainly inhabited by members of the ethnic Hazara community, who are mostly Shiite Muslims.
The blast came just days ahead of Ashura, when worshippers gather at mosques and take part in processions marking the death of the revered Shiite Imam Hussein Ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.
The number of violent public attacks across the country has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but IS has continued to target Shiites, whom it views as heretics.
The minority group makes up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group remains a key security challenge.
-
Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: Ministry
Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".
-
On 10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack, Biden reaches out to Sikh-Americans
On the 10th anniversary of the attack on a gurdwara in Wisconsin, US President Joe Biden condemned the deadliest attack so far on Sikh-Americans, expressed solidarity with the community, categorically blamed it on White Supremacists, and called for more steps to reduce gun violence, protect places of worship, and combat domestic hate and terrorism in all its forms. A seventh person, who was left partially paralysed, died in 2020.
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over Musk's' aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports. Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.
-
UK's Rishi Sunak criticised for claiming he diverted funds from deprived areas
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the two-horse race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced criticism on Friday for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas. Party members are voting by post to select either Sunak or foreign minister Liz Truss. The context of his comments was not shown.
-
'Bad days ahead,' warns Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange here, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics