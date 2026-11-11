At least 300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving the same bomb alert message, the education minister said.

300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday. (AP/Representational Image)

The security alert came amid rising concerns in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.

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Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV channel that the alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, adding that the number of schools affected was expected to rise.

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"Following a nationwide bomb alert, we wish to inform you that all students have been taken to a safe area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff," one school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app.

The large number of schools affected "demonstrates how little credibility the threat has", Valditara said.

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{{^usCountry}} The email was signed "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email was signed "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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The same purported author claimed responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Italian police forces are investigating the matter, a spokesperson for Rome police said.