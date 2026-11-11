Blackman High School under lockdown as police investigate bomb threat in Murfreesboro

Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning, November 10, after authorities received a report of a possible bomb threat, prompting an immediate police response. Police responded to Blackman High School in Murfreesboro after a report of a possible bomb threat prompted a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning (Blackman High School)

According to information attributed to the Murfreesboro Police Department and provided to FOX 17 News, officers were dispatched to the campus and began investigating the reported threat.

Caller reportedly claims man had a bomb Initial reports suggest that the caller alleged a man in the school's parking lot was carrying a bomb. However, authorities have not independently confirmed the claim, and no further details about the alleged individual have been released.

Police presence was reported at the school as officers worked to assess the situation and determine whether any potential danger existed.

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Police probe underway The lockdown was implemented as a precaution while law enforcement investigated the report. Such emergency measures are intended to limit movement around a school campus while officers assess potential security concerns.

Blackman High School, located at 3956 Blaze Drive in Murfreesboro, is part of Rutherford County Schools.

At this time, officials have not released additional information about the nature or credibility of the threat, whether any suspicious items were discovered, or how long the lockdown would remain in effect.

Situation developing The investigation remains ongoing, and further information is expected from police and school authorities as it becomes available.

Parents, students and staff are encouraged to follow official communications and rely on verified updates rather than unconfirmed reports circulating online.