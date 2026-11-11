Blackman High School under lockdown as police investigate bomb threat in Murfreesboro
Blackman High School in Murfreesboro was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning, November 10, after a report of a possible bomb threat.
Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning, November 10, after authorities received a report of a possible bomb threat, prompting an immediate police response.
According to information attributed to the Murfreesboro Police Department and provided to FOX 17 News, officers were dispatched to the campus and began investigating the reported threat.
Caller reportedly claims man had a bomb
Initial reports suggest that the caller alleged a man in the school's parking lot was carrying a bomb. However, authorities have not independently confirmed the claim, and no further details about the alleged individual have been released.
Police presence was reported at the school as officers worked to assess the situation and determine whether any potential danger existed.
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Police probe underway
The lockdown was implemented as a precaution while law enforcement investigated the report. Such emergency measures are intended to limit movement around a school campus while officers assess potential security concerns.
Blackman High School, located at 3956 Blaze Drive in Murfreesboro, is part of Rutherford County Schools.
At this time, officials have not released additional information about the nature or credibility of the threat, whether any suspicious items were discovered, or how long the lockdown would remain in effect.
Situation developing
The investigation remains ongoing, and further information is expected from police and school authorities as it becomes available.
Parents, students and staff are encouraged to follow official communications and rely on verified updates rather than unconfirmed reports circulating online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More