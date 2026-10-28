Jacob Morley update: Escaped Tennessee prison inmate's stolen car found, but convict remains missing

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has shared an update on Jacob Allen Morley, a Tennessee inmate who escaped from prison while serving a life sentence. The bureau said that a vehicle he stole has been found, but Morley, 28, remains missing. Escaped Tennessee prison inmate Jacob Morley's stolen car found, but convict remains missing (Tennessee Department of Correction/Facebook, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Facebook)

“The vehicle stolen by escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley early Monday morning in Lake County was found abandoned early this morning in Marion, Illinois,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook. “Morley’s whereabouts remain unknown, and locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement. Public safety is our top concern. We are working around the clock with our local, state, and federal partners to track down Morley as quickly as possible.”

“If you see Morley, do not approach him — call 911 at once,” it added.

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The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also shared a video of Morley stealing the white 2008 Ford F-350 (TN tag 138BBQV from the 400 block of Keystone Dr. in Lake County.

“The truck is marked Lindamood Planting Company on the door,” wrote the bureau.

How Jacob Morley escaped The Tennessee Department of Correction said that Morley escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 25. Prison staff found he was unaccounted for around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility, according to a Tennessee Department of Correction statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Morley was seen on security video Monday, October 26, breaching a fence while in prison clothing. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

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The bureau said in a release that Morley “has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.”

Morley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 2025 of murdering Cody Birchfield three years ago. Along with the first-degree murder conviction, he was also found guilty of burglary, vandalism, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.

Anyone with any information about Morley’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.