Jacob Morley update: Escaped Tennessee prison inmate's stolen car found, but convict remains missing
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has shared an update on Jacob Allen Morley, a Tennessee inmate who escaped from prison while serving a life sentence.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has shared an update on Jacob Allen Morley, a Tennessee inmate who escaped from prison while serving a life sentence. The bureau said that a vehicle he stole has been found, but Morley, 28, remains missing.
“The vehicle stolen by escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley early Monday morning in Lake County was found abandoned early this morning in Marion, Illinois,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook. “Morley’s whereabouts remain unknown, and locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement. Public safety is our top concern. We are working around the clock with our local, state, and federal partners to track down Morley as quickly as possible.”
“If you see Morley, do not approach him — call 911 at once,” it added.
Also Read | Carissa Hansen: Who is Christa Pike's biological mother and where is she now?
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also shared a video of Morley stealing the white 2008 Ford F-350 (TN tag 138BBQV from the 400 block of Keystone Dr. in Lake County.
“The truck is marked Lindamood Planting Company on the door,” wrote the bureau.
How Jacob Morley escaped
The Tennessee Department of Correction said that Morley escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 25. Prison staff found he was unaccounted for around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility, according to a Tennessee Department of Correction statement shared with Fox News Digital.
Morley was seen on security video Monday, October 26, breaching a fence while in prison clothing. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Also Read | What is thrombocytosis? Christa Pike's blood-clotting condition that may have made lethal injection challenging
The bureau said in a release that Morley “has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.”
Morley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 2025 of murdering Cody Birchfield three years ago. Along with the first-degree murder conviction, he was also found guilty of burglary, vandalism, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.
Anyone with any information about Morley’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More