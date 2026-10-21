Mark Harden, Tennessee man arrested after SWAT standoff at motel, allegedly lit woman on fire
Court records revealed chilling details about Mark A. Harden, 33, who was arrested following a SWAT standoff at a Kodak motel.
Court records revealed chilling details about a man who was arrested following a SWAT standoff at a Kodak motel. Mark A. Harden, 33, allegedly threatened to kill a woman in Sevier County, Tennessee on Thursday, and is accused of lighting her on fire using gasoline, according to an affidavit of complaint. The woman suffered burns before she managed to put out the flames.
According to the records, when the woman tried to run, Harden put her into a chokehold before dragging her into a house. He allegedly stole a vehicle after the woman managed to escape.
Records say that the woman told officers that he poured a can of gasoline on her, shoved her on a couch and grabbed a lighter, according to WVLT. She alleged that Harden lit her face on fire, which she put out by running sink water over herself.
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The woman eventually managed to run from the house and get help from nearby. She was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with first- and second-degree burns, records show.
Harden is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault and theft of a vehicle.
How Mark Harden was arrested
Harden was found by the Sevierville Police at the Smokies Motel just after midnight on Friday. He barricaded himself inside when police tried to contact him.
The Sevierville Police Department's SWAT team, crisis negotiators and a police K-9 responded, and negotiators attempted to communicate with him. However, he refused to comply.
The SWAT team used a tactical drone to enter the room to try and locate Harden, and talk to him. They ultimately used chemical agents and a K-9.
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“When officers attempted to make contact, the suspect refused to exit the room and barricaded himself inside,” Public Information Officer Bob Stahlke said, per WVLT. “Due to the severity of the charges, and the potential that the suspect was armed, the SPD SWAT team, along with crisis negotiators and a police K9, were activated and deployed to the location.”
Harden was located by police under a mattress and pile of clothes, a city spokesperson said, per WATE Knoxville. The standoff lasted around three hours. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and then taken to a hospital.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, Sevier County Jail records say that Harden is being held on a $350,000 bond.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More