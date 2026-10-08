Who is paying for Christa Pike’s medical care? What we know as Tennessee inmate remains hospitalized with pneumonia, blood cot, swelling in arms
Christa Pike's attorneys said that she is unable to swallow and has not eaten, and is unable to move her arms.
Christa Pike has woken up and begun speaking from her hospital bed almost a week after her failed execution in Tennessee, her lawyers said, per the BBC. Experts and her lawyers have said that the new development is "medically unprecedented."
Pike was put on a ventilator after the failed execution attempt, with hospital staff working to save her life and clear the pentobarbital she was administered from her system. She received two doses of the drug in a failed attempt by the state of Tennessee to execute her on Wednesday, September 30.
Pike’s attorneys said in a statement on Tuesday, October 6, that she remains handcuffed and shackled despite having sustained significant injuries to her arms after two injections of pentobarbital failed to kill her, NBC News reported. They previously stated in a court filing that they believed problems with intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital to flow into her body instead of her bloodstream.
Who is paying for Christa Pike’s medical care?
Deep Dive
Pike’s attorney, Stephen Ferrell, had said before Pike regained consciousness that she “may not fully recover” from her botched execution.
“She has been put through some really, really bad mental torture and physical torture,” he said at the time, per WSMV. “…That deserves a commutation of her death sentence.”
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However, Pike is now awake, but “angry and confused” after surviving two lethal injections, her attorneys said on Wednesday, October 7, per The Guardian. A judge has ordered Tennessee state officials to preserve all evidence related to the failed execution.
For expenses like emergency medical care following Pike’s failed execution, Tennessee is responsible as she remains in custody. The state is responsible for her medical care, including the hospitalization and treatment she now requires, per WBIR.
Pike’s attorney Randy Spivey said that she is hospitalized with pneumonia and has significant swelling in both her hands and arms and a blood clot in one arm. Spivey added that Pike is unable to swallow and has not eaten. According to Pike attorneys, she is unable to move her arms, and it is unclear how much function she will regain.
Also Read | What is thrombocytosis? Christa Pike's blood-clotting condition that may have made lethal injection challenging
Pike, 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 in connection with the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 20 at the time.
Pike and her then boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, murdered Slemmer at a job training camp in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shocking details about the case shocked the United States, including the fact that a pentagram had been carved into Slemmer’s chest.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More