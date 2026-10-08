Who is paying for Christa Pike’s medical care? What we know as Tennessee inmate remains hospitalized with pneumonia, blood cot, swelling in arms

Christa Pike has woken up and begun speaking from her hospital bed almost a week after her failed execution in Tennessee, her lawyers said, per the BBC. Experts and her lawyers have said that the new development is "medically unprecedented." Christa Pike is escorted from Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US, on March 30, 1996, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Colleen A. Slemmer. (Joe Howell/Knoxville News-Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Pike was put on a ventilator after the failed execution attempt, with hospital staff working to save her life and clear the pentobarbital she was administered from her system. She received two doses of the drug in a failed attempt by the state of Tennessee to execute her on Wednesday, September 30.

Pike’s attorneys said in a statement on Tuesday, October 6, that she remains handcuffed and shackled despite having sustained significant injuries to her arms after two injections of pentobarbital failed to kill her, NBC News reported. They previously stated in a court filing that they believed problems with intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital to flow into her body instead of her bloodstream.