Convicted murderer Jacob Morley escapes from Tennessee prison, reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to arrest

A Tennessee inmate serving a life sentence for murder has escaped from prison, prompting a manhunt. Jacob Allen Morley, 28, stole a white heavy-duty pickup truck during his getaway. Convicted murderer Jacob Morley escapes from Tennessee prison (Tennessee Department of Correction/Facebook) The Tennessee Department of Correction said that Morley escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 25. Prison staff found he was unaccounted for around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility, according to a Tennessee Department of Correction statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Morley was seen on security video Monday, October 26, breaching a fence while in prison clothing. He was seen in video around 1 am, stealing a vehicle on the 400 block of Keystone Drive, roughly two miles south of the prison, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Also Read | What is thrombocytosis? Christa Pike's blood-clotting condition that may have made lethal injection challenging The car Morley stole is a white 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee license plate 138BBQV. It is marked with the name Lindamood Planting Company on the side. Officials said that it has an air compressor in the bed.

Morley is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. “Morley has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest. Residents in the area are asked to check home security and doorbell cameras, trail and hunting cameras, and other surveillance systems for possible sightings or activity. Anyone who sees Morley or has information about his whereabouts should not approach him. Call 911 immediately or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release.