Northville High School placed under lockdown after threatening phone call; police deploy K-9 units

Northville High School was placed under lockdown Tuesday, November 10, after school officials received a threatening phone call, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. A threatening phone call prompted a lockdown at Northville High School while police investigated and conducted a security check, including a K-9 inspection. (REUTERS/ Representative image)

However, authorities said the threat was not considered credible based on the information available at the time. The school district implemented precautionary safety measures to protect students and staff as police investigated the incident, Click ON Detroit reported.

Threatening call triggers immediate lockdown According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday, school officials received the threatening phone call approximately 15 minutes before notifying families about the situation.

Following the call, the high school was placed under lockdown, with students and staff instructed to remain inside the building until authorities determined it was safe to resume normal operations.

“Students will continue to be held in the building until the building is clear to release students,” the school district said in its message to families.

The district emphasized that the lockdown was a precautionary measure while law enforcement assessed the situation and conducted a security check of the premises.

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Police deploy K-9 units to search school building As part of the security response, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the school to investigate the reported threat. Police also arranged for K-9 units to inspect the building as an additional precaution.

The use of specially trained police dogs was intended to help authorities assess the situation and ensure that the school premises were safe before students were allowed to leave.

The district did not provide further details about the nature of the threatening call or identify any individual connected to it.

Parents directed to ward church for student pickup Northville Public Schools also issued specific instructions to parents and guardians regarding student pickup.

Families were asked not to approach or enter the high school while the lockdown and police investigation were underway. Instead, parents were directed to Ward Church, where arrangements were being made to facilitate the reunification of students with their families.

The church is located at 40000 Six Mile Road in Northville.

School officials urged parents to follow the instructions provided by the district and avoid creating additional congestion around the school, allowing emergency responders to carry out their work without obstruction.

Six Mile Road closed as police respond The police response also affected traffic in the surrounding area.

Northville Township police announced that Six Mile Road was closed between Beck Road and Sheldon Road while officers handled the situation.

Motorists were advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes until the road restrictions were lifted.

The road closure was part of the broader emergency response, as law enforcement continued its investigation and security checks at the school.

District says no credible threat identified so far Despite the precautionary lockdown, the school district stressed that the information received so far did not indicate a credible threat to the school community.

“At this time, there is no credible threat based on the information provided, but law enforcement is on the scene and will be shutting down Six Mile,” Northville Public Schools said in its email.

The district also confirmed that it was preparing a broader communication to keep families informed about the incident and provide further instructions.

School safety measures and investigation Northville Public Schools has established emergency response procedures in coordination with local police and fire departments. Depending on the nature of an incident, these procedures can include lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders, safety alerts and evacuations.

The district also advises parents against rushing to school buildings during emergencies, as doing so can interfere with police and fire department operations. Instead, families are encouraged to monitor official communications for instructions about student safety and reunification.

Northville High School is located at 45700 Six Mile Road in Northville, Michigan.

Authorities had not publicly provided additional details about the caller, the specific nature of the threat or whether any suspicious items had been discovered during the inspection.

The situation remains subject to updates from Northville Public Schools and Northville Township police. Parents have been advised to follow official instructions and wait for confirmation that the building has been cleared before attempting to reunite with their children.