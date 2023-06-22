Bone-chilling scene from James Cameron's ‘Titanic’ resurfaces amid search for missing submersible

As a massive search operation is underway for a submersible that went missing in theNorth Atlantic Ocean with five people onboard, an eerie scene from James Cameron's 1997 film ‘Titanic’ has resurfaced. United States and Canadian authorities are on the lookout for the submersible and the people who were in it, on a journey to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean. The missing Titan submersible is owned by the company OceanGate.

'Titanic' opens with researchers investigating the wreckage of the Titanic from the window of their submarine (Twitter)

Most of us remember ‘Titanic’ for its Jack-Rose love story plot. However, the film opens with researchers investigating the wreckage of the Titanic from the window of their submarine. Social media users have pointed out the bone-chilling similarities between the scene and the current situation concerning the missing submersible.

The clip was first tweeted by Twitter userLucia Briones, who wrote, “With time and oxygen running out for the five men, hopefully still alive, inside the #OceanGate #submersible, I can’t help but be reminded of one of the eeriest lines in the movie, #Titanic. This scene has officially become terrifying.”

Meanwhile, the five passengers onboard the Titan submersible have been identified as OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Recently, sonar picked up banging sounds from underneath the water. A memo obtained by CNN said it was unclear exactly when the banging was heard on Tuesday, June 20, and for how long. More sounds were later heard, but they were not described as “banging.” “Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” an update reads. It has also been reported that a white rectangular object was spotted in the water by a Canadian P3 aircraft.

The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning, June 18. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported it to the site. The Titan reportedly sends a ping to the Polar Prince every 15 minutes. The last ping was received while the vessel floated above the Titanic wreckage at about 3 pm local time.