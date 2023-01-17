‘Memoir like no other’: Boris Johnson to write tell-all on his time as UK PM

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to release a tell-all memoir about his time in the office, the BBC reported. Boris Johnson's memoir will be a "prime ministerial memoir like no other,'' a press statement by Arabella Pike, the publishing head at William Collins said.

"I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times," Arabella Pike told The Guardian.

The publisher HarperCollins confirmed the release of the memoir on Twitter, writing, ''We are pleased to share the news that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's memoir. @WmCollinsBooks - an imprint of HarperCollins UK - will publish the book. No publication date has been set.''

However, the publication did not give any details about the payment and the deal of the memoir. The Guardian had earlier reported that Boris Johnson could be paid more than 1 million pounds for the memoir.

The book is expected to cover UK's exit from the European Union, handling of the Covid pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson has already written 11 books, including 'The Churchill Factor' and 'The Perils Of Pushy Parents.'

