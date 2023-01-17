Home / World News / Watch: Taliban's ‘matter of honour’ indigenously made supercar 'Mada 9', a first

Watch: Taliban's 'matter of honour' indigenously made supercar 'Mada 9', a first

Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:07 AM IST

Taliban Unveil Mada 9: The team of Afghan manufacturers touted the supercar as rivalling the pedestrian Toyota Corolla hatchback.

ByMallika Soni

Taliban praised the launch of Afghanistan's first-ever 'supercar' which has bene designed and made by the Kabul-based manufacturer Entop and the Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). ‘Mada 9’ has been designed by 30 engineers from Afghanistan, becoming the first example of a supercar built in Afghanistan. Made over a period of nearly five years, the supercar was officially launched last week.

The team of Afghan manufacturers touted the supercar as rivalling the pedestrian Toyota Corolla hatchback. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the construction of the car was a matter of 'honour' for Afghanistan and the regime while posting images of the car launch on social media as he appreciated the hard work of the team of Afghan manufacturers.

"I would like to thank the Department of Vocational Education, under their umbrella, the country has been provided with valuable services," wrote Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter, along with the video in which Mada 9 supercar was seen surrounded by excited bystanders and Taliban fighters.

Entop also posted many videos and photos of the supercar on their social media platforms. Although, specifications of the car were not revealed, Tolo news reported that the car is equipped with a Toyota-sourced four-cylinder engine, similar to that found under the hood of a Corolla.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Story Saved
