Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab 'very shortly'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:24 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots.

Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine.

Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

"It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," Johnson told parliament.

Topics
boris johnson in parliament uk coronavirus uk vaccination astrazeneca/oxford vaccine
