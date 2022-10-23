No one ‘made song and dance about it’: Boris Johnson asserts he has many backers

When asked how many backers he has Boris Johnson during a meeting this morning said he has enough, a report said. The former prime minister's backers insist he already has more than 100 endorsements - even though just over 50 publicly declared their support till now.

But Boris Johnson told MPs that the number of his backers was “significantly higher” than what has been reported but not everyone has "made a song and dance about it", the Telegraph reported.

“There are quite a few that support him in the whips' office, committee chairs, others who can't declare because of their positions. Then there are a few others who are waiting to see which way the land lies,” his campaign had said earlier.

Even though Boris Johnson remains cagey about his backers, the former prime minister is eyeing the prime minister position again after Liz Truss' resignation.

Boris Johnson has not announced his candidacy but if he does, he is set for a contest against Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak who declared his bid for the position earlier on Sunday.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal,” Rishi Sunak said.

