Boston woman mauled to death by shark while paddleboarding in Bahamas a day after her wedding

A newlywed from Boston was killed by a shark while she was paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police in the country have said. The incident took place just a day after the woman got married on Sunday, December 3. She was attacked on Monday, December 3, less than a mile off the western end of New Providence Island, WCVB reported.

People gather on the resort pier after what police described as a fatal shark attack against a tourist at Sandals Royal Bahamian resort, in Nassau, Bahamas December 4, 2023 (REUTERS/Dante Carrer)(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to authorities, the victim was in the water with a relative, who was unharmed. The kind of shark that attacked the unnamed woman is not clear. The fatal attack happened near the Sandals resort on Cable Beach.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Shortly after 11.15am, police were notified that a female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was subsequently attacked by a shark,” Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement, according to Independent. “According to initial reports, the female – along with a male relative – were paddleboarding just at the rear of a resort in western Providence, some 3/4 miles out from the shoreline, when she was bitten by the shark.”

The woman and her relative, who were paddleboarding at the time of the shark attack, were rescued by a lifeguard in a boat. The woman, however, succumbed to her wounds at the scene. She had suffered injuries to the right side of her body. “We extend our heartfelt condolences—for this most unfortunate situation,” said Police Sgt Desiree Ferguson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sandals Resorts said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.”

About 30 to 40 species of sharks can be found in the waters around the Bahamas, according to Gavin Naylor, director of the International Shark Attack File in Florida. He told the Associated Press that most likely to attack were the Caribbean reef shark, the bull shark, the tiger shark and the black tip shark.

“Usually, it’s an accidental bite. They think it’s something else,” he said. “Once in a while, they’ll actually single out people, and it’s very intentional.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON