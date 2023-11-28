Bound to lose? Joe Biden is less popular now than Barack Obama in 2011: Report

While US President Joe Biden is trying to secure a second term in office in the 2024 Presidential elections, his campaign mates are drawing a comparison with Barack Obama's successful bid to win second term in 2012. A report by Fox News has highlighted the optimism of Biden campaign allies. The report notes that Biden campaign is unperturbed by Donald Trump's current lead, with almost a year to go before the elections are held.

US President Joe Biden with former US President Barack Obama (AFP)

The Biden campaign believes that a year is a long time and things will change in favour of the incumbent president.

"Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said earlier this month.

"Don’t take our word for it: Gallup predicted an eight point loss for President Obama only for him to win a year later," Munoz added.

In a similar comparison, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriquez pointed out in a recent fundraising email: "The year is 2011. It's one-year out from Election Day, and the New York Times has just put out polling showing President Obama trailing significantly in battleground states."

Contrary to the claims by Biden campaign, Fox News report points towards the fact that in November 2011, Obama trailed the eventual 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney by two points as per a poll by the news outlet.

In contrast, Biden trails Trump by four points as per the latest poll, in the lead up to the 2024 Presidential elections. The report says that this deficit may haunt Biden.

Comparison of approval rating of Biden( currently) and Obama( in 2011)

The report compares the approval rating of Biden and Obama. As per the latest Fox News poll, Biden's approval rating stands at 40%-59%.

In November 2011, Obama's approval rating was 42%-48% which increased to 44%-51% in December 2011.

