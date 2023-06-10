Home / World News / Boy, 9, shot dead by Iran police. Reason: His father stole a car

Boy, 9, shot dead by Iran police. Reason: His father stole a car

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Iran: The man was issued several warnings before the police started shooting, authorities informed.

A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province in Iran. Authorities said as per Associated Press that after stealing the car, the man drove off with the boy. Ruhollah Bigdeli, chief of police in Shushtar County, was quoted by Iran's official police website as saying that officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it,” but the boy was caught in the crossfire.

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

The 9-year-old died on the spot, police said. The man was issued several warnings before the police started shooting, authorities informed. The man had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling, they added.

Iran's Jamaran news website identified the boy as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. The father accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting as per the report. Morteza's photo was shared widely on social media as people expressed sorrow over his death.

A similar incident took place in November when 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak was killed in a shooting. His mother blamed security forces for his death. Pirfalak was shot and killed while passing with his parents through a street in Izeh during nationwide anti-hijab protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Associated Press reported.

