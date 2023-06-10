Home / World News / Vladimir Putin scared? Russian president ‘clears his schedule' to focus on this

Vladimir Putin scared? Russian president ‘clears his schedule' to focus on this

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2023 08:21 PM IST

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin event usually takes place in June every year.

Russian president Vladimir Putin delayed his traditional televised call-in show which typically occurs at this time of year as Moscow prepares for Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. This comes as Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv's counteroffensive operations were underway, while remaining resistant on sharing details.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

Responding to Vladimir Putin's message that Ukrainian forces had certainly begun their counteroffensive, Zelensky asserted, "Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at" listing Ukraine's top military brass by name.

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin event usually takes place in June every year giving a chance to Russian citizens to call in and ask their president about issues that impact their daily lives. Last year, the Russian president had also scrapped the call-in. It was widely assumed then that the decision was taken owing to Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Read more: Joe Biden took $5million as bribe from Ukrainian firm, bombshell report claims

Kommersant reported that the call-in show was anticipated to take place this summer, but the decision was made recently to delay it. Jason Jay Smart—a political adviser on post-Soviet and international politics told Newsweek that he believes Vladimir Putin could be postponing the show because he fears Russia will suffer more setbacks.

“Putin recognizes that the counteroffensive could undermine whatever he says publicly to citizens. Delaying it allows him to use the event, later, to justify why Russia is losing territory in Ukraine,” Jason Smart said.

The call-in event could still take place this year, perhaps in November or December, the newspaper reported adding that this timing would allow Vladimir Putin to take calls from the Russian public before the possible announcement of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign.

In April, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the show would likely be held on an unspecified date in June.

"As for the Direct Line, we said that as soon as we decide, we will announce the dates. So far, as you know, we haven't announced any dates. We're quietly preparing for it, little by little. We will certainly inform you when the time comes," Dmitry Peskov had said as per Tass.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out