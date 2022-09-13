Home / World News / Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback

Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback

Published on Sep 13, 2022

More than 1,000 staff members have reportedly joined the pushback, seeking a better deal than branded lunchboxes.

This is the lunchbox that has apparently been offered as a perk for the staff. ((Twitter/ @remytumin) )
BySwati Bhasin

Coronavirus pushed the world into a slowdown for more than two years, and return to physical workspaces has been an uneasy transition for office-goers around the world. Choosing to quit over work-from-office - after a long spell of work-from-home- has not been something that’s unheard of in the times that have shown that working remotely has been a viable option for firms across sectors.

Now, the New York Times is reported to be facing a massive defiance from its staff. Why, you may ask? Journalists working with the iconic American daily are claiming they have been offered branded lunch boxes as a return-to-office perk. Multiple posts emerged on Twitter encapsulating the subtle pushback of the staff.

"The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead, " Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter, wrote in a tweet. "So I’m working from home this week along with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion," she further wrote. The Wirecutter Union is a part of the NewsGuild of New York, a union of staff employed with US based media organisations.

In a tweet, it said: “We stand with our @NYTGuildTech @NYTimesGuild colleagues in their fight for fair contracts and stronger workplace safety practices.” More than 1,000 staffers are believed to be supporting this.

The Wirecutter Union also shared a post from NYT reporter, Remy Tumin, that carried a photo of the branded lunchbox. The post was similar to what Haley Willis and many other NYT employees had put out.

There have been solidarity tweets too. "Proud of my @NYTimesGuild colleagues who've driven @nytimes to staggering levels of productivity and success since Feb. 2020 and deserved a fair contract as a RTO door prize rather than empty lunchboxes. Have also been proud to join their pledge to WFH this week," Michael Roston, associated with the US daily - which has a worldwide readership - wrote.

The pushback - which was reported to have started this Monday - is not the first that the NYT has faced in recent times.

Journalists have been without a contract, according to a report by Bloomberg, since March 2021 and staff haven’t gotten raises in more than two years despite decades-high inflation and rent increases.

Last year, the Wirecutter Union had said it had reached a deal with the New York Times after a massive strike on wages. "This represents a major milestone for the Wirecutter Union after negotiations came to a head last month, when Wirecutter staff went on strike during Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the site’s most profitable days of the year," a statement in December read.

"The union won immediate average wage increases of approximately $5,000, with the lowest paid members receiving immediate 18% raises," it further added. Employees were quoted as saying that they had been putting up the fight for more than two years.

