Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback
More than 1,000 staff members have reportedly joined the pushback, seeking a better deal than branded lunchboxes.
Coronavirus pushed the world into a slowdown for more than two years, and return to physical workspaces has been an uneasy transition for office-goers around the world. Choosing to quit over work-from-office - after a long spell of work-from-home- has not been something that’s unheard of in the times that have shown that working remotely has been a viable option for firms across sectors.
Now, the New York Times is reported to be facing a massive defiance from its staff. Why, you may ask? Journalists working with the iconic American daily are claiming they have been offered branded lunch boxes as a return-to-office perk. Multiple posts emerged on Twitter encapsulating the subtle pushback of the staff.
"The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead, " Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter, wrote in a tweet. "So I’m working from home this week along with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion," she further wrote. The Wirecutter Union is a part of the NewsGuild of New York, a union of staff employed with US based media organisations.
In a tweet, it said: “We stand with our @NYTGuildTech @NYTimesGuild colleagues in their fight for fair contracts and stronger workplace safety practices.” More than 1,000 staffers are believed to be supporting this.
The Wirecutter Union also shared a post from NYT reporter, Remy Tumin, that carried a photo of the branded lunchbox. The post was similar to what Haley Willis and many other NYT employees had put out.
There have been solidarity tweets too. "Proud of my @NYTimesGuild colleagues who've driven @nytimes to staggering levels of productivity and success since Feb. 2020 and deserved a fair contract as a RTO door prize rather than empty lunchboxes. Have also been proud to join their pledge to WFH this week," Michael Roston, associated with the US daily - which has a worldwide readership - wrote.
The pushback - which was reported to have started this Monday - is not the first that the NYT has faced in recent times.
Journalists have been without a contract, according to a report by Bloomberg, since March 2021 and staff haven’t gotten raises in more than two years despite decades-high inflation and rent increases.
Last year, the Wirecutter Union had said it had reached a deal with the New York Times after a massive strike on wages. "This represents a major milestone for the Wirecutter Union after negotiations came to a head last month, when Wirecutter staff went on strike during Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the site’s most profitable days of the year," a statement in December read.
"The union won immediate average wage increases of approximately $5,000, with the lowest paid members receiving immediate 18% raises," it further added. Employees were quoted as saying that they had been putting up the fight for more than two years.
UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes info
The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.
King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, with thousands queuing for hours to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch. They left the city's St. Giles Cathedral to applause from onlookers.
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes on hold during mourning for the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Her husband Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.
Pakistan digitises flood relief aid to ensure transparency
'InshaAllah…': Shehbaz Sharif replies after PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed gratitude to all countries that have helped Pakistan in its time of difficulty. APTMA leader Dr Gohar Ejaz said that the association would also donate 150,000 ration bags to flood victims, reported Geo News.
Queen Elizabeth's will and enormous wealth to remain secret for long. Here’s why
In 2017, the monarchy's brand itself was valued at around $88 billion by valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance, while Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth estimated by Forbes was said to be around $500 million. Read more: 'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras Historically, the wills of the sovereign have remained private along with other members of the royal family.
