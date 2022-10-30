Home / World News / Jair Bolsonaro or Lula da Silva? Brazil votes again in presidential runoff

Jair Bolsonaro or Lula da Silva? Brazil votes again in presidential runoff

Published on Oct 30, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Brazil Election: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro are seen.(AFP)
Reuters | ByMallika Soni

Brazil is going to the polls again on Sunday in a tense election to choose between the incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro or former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to office.

The race- a second chance for both candidates- will be decided by some 120 million voters of the country as Jair Bolsonaro vows a sharp conservative turn in the country's politics while Lula promises more social and environmental responsibility.

While several polls showed the race between Jair Bolsonaro and Lulu tightening in the final week, others showed a small advantage for Lula.

Jair Bolsonaro had outperformed opinion polls in the first round of voting on October 2 as he continued to criticize the polling process as fraud-prone, raising concerns that in a Donald Trump like fashion he may not concede defeat.

The election- Brazil's most polarizing election since its return democracy in 1985- could also be a moment of stunning comeback for Lulu who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions.

A second term for Jair Bolsonaro on the other hand would keep Brazil on a path of free-market reforms and looser environmental protections.

