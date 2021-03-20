Home / World News / Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry
Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry

A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center(Bloomberg)

Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess Covid-19 vaccines from the United States, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the U.S. government, according to the ministry's tweet.

