Brazil elections 2022: It's Jair Bolsonaro vs Lula da Silva, explained

Brazil is set to vote today to choose their president, a third of the federal senators, and all members of chamber of deputies, along with 27 governors and state legislatures. In the presidential race incumbent far-right president Jair Bolsonaro- often called the ‘Trump of the Tropics’- and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are the two front-runners so far.

The elections come at a time when Brazil's economy is still reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here's everything you need to know about Brazil elections 2022:

How does the election work in Brazil?

Voting is compulsory in Brazil for everyone literate and aged between 18 and 70. People aged 16 to 17 or older than 70 or who cannot read or write can their votes if they wish to. If no candidate in the presidential elections receives over 50 per cent votes, there will be runoffs on October 30.

Who are the presidential candidates in Brazil?

Current president Jair Bolsonaro who took office in January 2019 after being a deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro for 27 years is running for elections this time as well. During his term, Jair Bolsonaro has cut taxes, increased support for the military, loosened gun ownership laws, and weakened environmental regulations.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former union leader, is running for the president position for the sixth time and is said to be leading pre-election polls. He has also been the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

What are the main issues in Brazil ahead of elections?

Brazil has been severely impacted by the Covid pandemic making economic management one of the major issues in these elections in addition to public health. The country is also in the midst of increasing inflation owing to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

