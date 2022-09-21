Brazil President, in UK, fumes at fuel prices. It's an election pitch

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro during his trip to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral stopped at a petrol station and posted a video highlighting the massive costs of fuel in the country.

In the video that which has now been widely shared on social media, Jair Bolsonaro can be seen standing and pointing at the prices of fuels on the electronic sign. Jair Bolsonaro posted the video on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The prices are "practically double the average of many Brazilian states", he fumed, claiming that in Brazil, fuel prices were among the cheapest in the world.

É fácil comparar a situação do Brasil com todos os Países do mundo para sabermos se estamos no rumo certo.

O problema é que sequestraram a mídia e deixaram de discutir economia para discutir “palavrão”. pic.twitter.com/9FLQYT7pIK — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) September 18, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro has left no stone unturned as Brazil is set to hold presidential elections next month. Part of his campaign has focussed on the steep fall in fuel prices during his tenure.

Bolsonaro also addressed his supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy on Sunday ahead of the Queen's funeral.

“We're a country that doesn't want drug liberalisation, that doesn't want to talk about legalising abortion and that doesn't accept 'gender ideology',” the controversial leader said in his speech which only talked about the Queen fleetingly.

