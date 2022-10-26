Brazil's Lula da Silva widens lead over Jair Bolsonaro in polls

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened to six percentage points less than one week ahead of a runoff vote, a poll by Genial/Quaest showed on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former President Lula has 48% of voter support, up from last week's 47%, while Bolsonaro remains at 42%.

Read more: China zero Covid policy disrupts production at world's biggest iPhone factory

The second round of Brazil's presidential election is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Pollsters were widely criticized after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.

The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 23 and 25 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.