Breaking News: In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers

Wed, 08 Dec 2021 11:37 AM
In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers
In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers. Five-member SKM team currently in an informal huddle in Capital. Main discussion set to begin at 2pm on a decision whether to call off stir.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 11:10 AM
SC stays proceedings in FIRs registered by Tripura police against journalists
The Supreme Court stays proceedings arising out of FIRs registered by Tripura police against two journalists over their reports on communal violence in the state; issues notice to the police.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:40 AM
Activities level are reaching pre-pandemic levels: RBI
Globally, economies are opening up, activities level are reaching pre-pandemic level, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:38 AM
‘Outrageous and unprecedented': Sonia Gandi on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs
At CPP meet, Sonia Gandhi terms suspension of 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs as outrageous and unprecedented. She also said it violates both Constitution and rules.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:21 AM
RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5% in FY22
The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, and 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:20 AM
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, retains accommodative policy stance
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% and the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 08:45 AM
SKM's 5-member committee to hold urgent meeting today
Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today, news agency ANI reported.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 07:27 AM
Encounter underway in Shopian
Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details shall follow.
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 07:10 AM
Pfizer shot gives less immunity to Omicron than to other strains: Early study
Researchers in South Africa have found in an early study that Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) actually provides less immunity to the Omicron variant than to other major versions of the virus. Read More
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 06:17 AM
Australia follows US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event. Read More