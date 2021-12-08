Breaking News: In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 08, 2021 11:37 AM IST
In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers
In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers. Five-member SKM team currently in an informal huddle in Capital. Main discussion set to begin at 2pm on a decision whether to call off stir.
Dec 08, 2021 11:10 AM IST
SC stays proceedings in FIRs registered by Tripura police against journalists
The Supreme Court stays proceedings arising out of FIRs registered by Tripura police against two journalists over their reports on communal violence in the state; issues notice to the police.
Dec 08, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Activities level are reaching pre-pandemic levels: RBI
Globally, economies are opening up, activities level are reaching pre-pandemic level, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Dec 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
‘Outrageous and unprecedented': Sonia Gandi on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs
At CPP meet, Sonia Gandhi terms suspension of 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs as outrageous and unprecedented. She also said it violates both Constitution and rules.
Dec 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST
RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5% in FY22
The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, and 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% and the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting
Dec 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST
SKM's 5-member committee to hold urgent meeting today
Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today, news agency ANI reported.
Dec 08, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Encounter underway in Shopian
Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details shall follow.
Dec 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Pfizer shot gives less immunity to Omicron than to other strains: Early study
Researchers in South Africa have found in an early study that Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) actually provides less immunity to the Omicron variant than to other major versions of the virus. Read More
Dec 08, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Australia follows US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event. Read More
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Published on Dec 08, 2021 06:37 AM IST
