Breaking News: In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers

Updated on Dec 08, 2021 11:47 AM IST
hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 08, 2021 11:37 AM IST

    In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers

    In fresh letter to SKM, Centre says ready to accept all demands of farmers. Five-member SKM team currently in an informal huddle in Capital. Main discussion set to begin at 2pm on a decision whether to call off stir.

  • Dec 08, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    SC stays proceedings in FIRs registered by Tripura police against journalists

    The Supreme Court stays proceedings arising out of FIRs registered by Tripura police against two journalists over their reports on communal violence in the state; issues notice to the police.

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    Activities level are reaching pre-pandemic levels: RBI

    Globally, economies are opening up, activities level are reaching pre-pandemic level, says Governor Shaktikanta Das. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST

    ‘Outrageous and unprecedented': Sonia Gandi on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

    At CPP meet, Sonia Gandhi terms suspension of 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs as outrageous and unprecedented. She also said it violates both Constitution and rules. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST

    RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5% in FY22

    The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, and 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:20 AM IST

    RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, retains accommodative policy stance

    Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% and the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting

  • Dec 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    SKM's 5-member committee to hold urgent meeting today

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today, news agency ANI reported.

  • Dec 08, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    Encounter underway in Shopian

    Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details shall follow.

  • Dec 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST

    Pfizer shot gives less immunity to Omicron than to other strains: Early study

    Researchers in South Africa have found in an early study that Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) actually provides less immunity to the Omicron variant than to other major versions of the virus. Read More

  • Dec 08, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Australia follows US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event. Read More

