Breaking News: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir

-
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 06:33 AM
Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir: IGP Vijay Kumar
5 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to police and security forces for conducting operation without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
-
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 06:12 AM
2 unidentified terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
-
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 06:11 AM
Delhi govt to bring in colour-coded graded plan to fight Covid-19
A colour-coded graded response action plan, proposed by an expert committee formed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to guide the government’s Covid-19 preparedness in case of a possible wave of the pandemic in future, will see shopping malls and shops dealing in non-essential goods and services coming under an odd-even system when the alert level is raised to ‘Yellow’ in the Capital.