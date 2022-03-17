Breaking: AAP moves SC against State Election Commission's announcement deferring Delhi civic body polls, reports ANI
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 06:35 PM
Yogi Adityanath attends a function on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 05:53 PM
PM Modi & his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to hold 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March
PM Modi & Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March, reports ANI.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 05:06 PM
Shimla records an all-time high minimum temperature (18°C) today
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 04:25 PM
Yogi Adityanath visits Gorakhanath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 03:50 PM
Bhagwant Mann to lanch anti-corruption helpline number on Shaheed Diwas
Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, Shaheed Diwas. People of the state will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp, reports ANI.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 03:30 PM
Nawab Malik's son Amir Malik lodges FIR after man demands ₹3 crore to release his father out on bail
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son has lodged an FIR after a person allegedly demanded ₹3 crore from him to get his father out on bail, reported news agency PTI.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 03:21 PM
AAP moves SC against State Election Commission's announcement deferring Delhi civic body polls
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moves Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Central government, reports news agency ANI.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 02:32 PM
Tripura deputy Chief Minister tables a tax-free deficit budget of ₹26,892.67 crores in State Assembly
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 02:09 PM
UP govt lifts all Covid-19 restrictions in state amid sustained decline in new cases
The UP government has decided to lift all restrictions the in the state as Covid-19 cases remained under control over a period of time.
Now, swimming pools, water parks are allowed to reopen, anganbadi centres can function, and wedding and such events have no restrictions except following of mask wearing protocols, read the order issued by the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 01:39 PM
India needs to grow fast amid new post-pandemic world order: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs to develop at a faster pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie via video conferencing, Modi said that the whole world is looking at India.
"In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace," he noted.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:28 PM
Newly-elected MLAs at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during swearing-in ceremony
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:24 PM
PM Modi inaugurates new sports complex in Mussoorie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new sports complex via video-conferencing and dedicates revamped Happy Valley complex to the nation.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:19 PM
Newly-elected Punjab MLAs take oath in Chandigarh
Punjab's newly-elected MLAs swearing-in as members of the Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh. The MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:00 PM
Navjot Sidhu congratulates Punjab's newly-elected CM Bhagwant Mann
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 11:58 AM
Delhi Metro services normal now: DMRC
Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 10:37 AM
Over 3 lakh Covid jabs given to children aged 12-14 yrs on Day 1
Over 3 lakh children between 12 and 14 years have received their first shot of Covid vaccine taking the total doses administered in the country to over 180.80 crore, according to Union health ministry data. The age group of 12-14 years is being administered with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be given 28 days apart.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 10:25 AM
India managed Omicron surge better than others, says health ministry
“India managed Omicron surge much better than other countries. Today, 15-17 lakh cases are being reported globally but India is reporting around 3000 daily cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health during a press briefing.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 10:00 AM
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife over alleged coal scam
Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee next week, in connection with an alleged coal scam.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:23 AM
Delhi Metro service delayed on these lines
Delhi Metro is experiencing a delay in services on Violet, Green & Pink lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 08:45 AM
India records 2,539 new infections in last 24 hours amid worrying Covid surge in China
India records 2,539 new Covid infections in last 24 hours amid worrying surge in China.
-
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 07:46 AM
4 dead, many injured in Japan's powerful earthquake
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.