G-23 leaders meet for second time in two days at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Some dissenting senior Congress leaders, on Wednesday met at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad for the second day in a row amid an open spat within the grand old party over its disastrous performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections and calls for a change in the leadership.

Among those who were present for the meeting were Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma. Hooda met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

A day ago, the dissenting or rebel leaders, popularly referred to as G-23 or Group of 23, had issued a joint statement after the meeting saying the only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels.

The statement signed by 18 leaders said the meeting was held to deliberate on the demoralising results of the Assembly elections and constant exodus of party workers, adding the next steps in this.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where it was unanimously decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party’s interim chief.

According to reports, Azad will soon meet Sonia Gandhi with proposals on course correction within the party. He is also said to have had a conversation with the party president to convey the intentions of the meeting at his residence.