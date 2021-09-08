BRICS Countries adopt counter-terrorism action plan ahead of summit

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said that the foreign ministers of the BRICS nations adopted an agreement on ‘strengthening and reforming the multilateral system’ while the national security advisors adopted a BRICS counter-terrorism action plan ahead of the summit which will begin on September 9, the Union ministry of external affairs said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sherpas of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) reviewed preparations ahead of the annual summit of the five-nation summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit this year and it is expected that the focus will be on issues related to Afghanistan. Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the meet. It is the second time PM Modi is chairing the BRICS summit, he chaired the BRICS summit in Goa in 2016.

Tuesday also saw the meeting of India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval and Russia’s secretary of security council Nikolai Patrushev ahead of the BRICS meet. Both of them discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a bid to curb terrorism, drug trade and illegal migration. They also discussed the need of building a state structure in Afghanistan by the people of Afghanistan themselves and the need to check any escalation of violence in the war-torn country. The BRICS summit is likely to see Afghanistan feature prominently as India, Russia and China are major stakeholders in the region.

This is the 13th summit held between the BRICS nations. These five nations together represent 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP and 16% of the global trade. This is also the 15th anniversary of the BRICS and the theme of the summit is “'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus”.

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON