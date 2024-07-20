 Bridge collapses in China due to torrential rains, 11 killed | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
Bridge collapses in China due to torrential rains, 11 killed

AFP |
Jul 20, 2024 10:21 AM IST

The bridge in Shaanxi province's Shangluo collapsed "due to a sudden downpour and flash floods"

Eleven people were killed when a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains, state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

Eleven people were killed when a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains, state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.(X(formerly Twitter))
The bridge in Shaanxi province's Shangluo collapsed at around 8:40 pm Friday (1240 GMT) "due to a sudden downpour and flash floods", Xinhua said, citing the provincial public relations department.

Rescue operations were under way Saturday morning, according to Xinhua, with five vehicles so far recovered from the water.

Images on state television CCTV showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.

Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heat waves.

News / World News / Bridge collapses in China due to torrential rains, 11 killed
