China-linked cameras found in UK Navy drones, spark security alarm: Report

K3 Scout surveillance drones used by Britain’s Royal Navy have triggered national security concerns after an investigation found that cameras fitted to the aircraft had been transmitting “heartbeat communications” to an IP address in China. The cameras were supplied by a third party to British defence contractor Kraken Technology Group, which had assured the company that they were secure.

This development has stoked national security concerns, threatening Britain's future plans to expand military innovation and use these drone models for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. (Representational/Reuters)

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The Ministry of Defence subsequently removed internet connectivity from the cameras, The Telegraph reported. The £12 million fleet has been in use by the Royal Marines since March and was frequently deployed near sensitive security meetings, raising concerns about the potential exposure of information.

The development has renewed fears over Chinese espionage targeting Britain’s military and defence supply chains, concerns that have persisted for several years.

Drone manufacturer uses third-party components

An investigation into the drones found that the cameras had been transmitting “heartbeat communications” to an IP address based in China. Such communications are typically used to indicate that a device is online and functioning normally.

Kraken Technology Group, a major British defence contractor responsible for supplying the drones, had sourced the cameras from a third party after being assured that they met security requirements.

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The fact that the drones had been deployed close to highly sensitive meetings involving senior special forces personnel has heightened concerns. There are also questions over reports that the cameras may have remained active even after the drones were switched off.

Threat to future defence plans

The incident has triggered wider concerns within Britain's defence establishment because the K3 drones were part of a future package being considered by the UK to help ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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“This is a major failure to check origins of components and we have lost confidence in the platform,” a defence source told The Telegraph.

The K3 Scout model has also been purchased by the US Special Operations Command and has participated in NATO trials in the Baltic.

The incident could also have implications for the Navy’s Project Beehive programme, which aims to develop a combined fleet of uncrewed vessels and traditional warships. The drones purchased from Kraken were part of the Royal Navy’s surface flotilla.

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“If we cannot say with confidence what is inside our own military equipment, we cannot say it is ours, or that we are sovereign,” Alicia Kearns, the shadow security minister, said.

“When cameras built on Chinese parts are found recording our special forces – their faces, training and operations – we should not be surprised, we should be furious that we still haven’t woken up to the realities of the threat we face.”

The government had initially announced a £5 billion investment in military innovation and pledged to make defence procurement “unashamedly pro-Britain”. However, concerns over Chinese interference in supply chains have persisted, with the latest incident highlighting the challenges involved in securing military equipment.

Defence Ministry's stand

The Ministry of Defence has maintained that there is no evidence to suggest that sensitive data or military systems were accessed or transmitted abroad.

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“A routine cyber vulnerability assessment identified an issue affecting a Kraken Unmanned Surface Vessel sub-system used by the Royal Navy. A thorough investigation found no evidence of MoD data or systems being accessed, compromised or transmitted externally,” a Defence Ministry official said.

“Our assurance and testing processes are designed to identify and address potential vulnerabilities early, and we continue to undertake routine security activity across our systems and equipment.”

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A spokesman for Kraken Technology Group also sought to reassure that no sensitive information had been compromised.

“We are aware that some third-party, NDAA-compliant cameras had a small number of components originating from outside the UK,” the spokesman said.

NDAA compliance refers to equipment meeting requirements under the US National Defense Authorization Act, including restrictions on components and manufacturers deemed to pose security risks.

“After a full audit by both Kraken and the Royal Navy we are confident no sensitive information has ever been shared outside of intended channels and any potential vulnerabilities have been identified and closed,” the spokesman added.

Labour party's attempt to thaw relations with Beijing

Downing Street has pursued a diplomatic reset with Beijing, with a series of high-profile visits to China aimed in part at securing lucrative trade deals.

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The government has also approved plans for a Chinese super-embassy at Royal Mint Court in central London, despite concerns over the site's proximity to sensitive communications infrastructure.

The efforts to improve relations with Beijing come against the backdrop of multiple security concerns and alleged espionage incidents involving China in recent years.

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A security alert was issued to MPs by MI5 last year, warning that Chinese intelligence services were “relentless” in their efforts to “interfere” with and “influence” Parliament. The alert said LinkedIn and other employment websites had been used to gather sensitive information.

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The warning came weeks after a case against two men, one of whom was a parliamentary researcher, accused of spying for Beijing collapsed. Prosecutors had faced difficulties in securing a conviction under the legal threshold required to establish that China posed a threat to national security.

In 2020, the Conservative government banned Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from Britain's 5G network over national security concerns. The decision followed warnings from Washington about potential espionage risks associated with Huawei equipment and China's national security laws.

Since then, several Chinese-made hardware products, including electric vehicles, have faced restrictions at sensitive government and defence facilities over similar espionage concerns.

The Conservatives have now called for an “urgent audit” of defence equipment to identify potentially compromised components originating from China.