News / World News / Britain's navy tracks Russian vessels close to UK waters: ‘Monitoring operation’

Britain's navy tracks Russian vessels close to UK waters: ‘Monitoring operation’

Reuters |
Aug 31, 2023 04:15 PM IST

The Royal Navy said submarine hunting frigates and P8 Poseidon patrol aircraft monitored movements of Russian Navy in Channel, North Sea and North Atlantic.

Britain's Royal Navy said in a statement on Thursday that its warships and patrol aircraft tracked a series of Russian vessels close to its waters in what it called "a concerted monitoring operation".

A Union Jack flag flutters in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain.(Reuters)
A Union Jack flag flutters in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain.(Reuters)

The Royal Navy said submarine hunting frigates and P8 Poseidon patrol aircraft monitored movements of the Russian Navy in the Channel, North Sea and North Atlantic, without specifying when the operation had taken place.

Read more: Important to 'make your family proud', Prince Harry says despite royal feud

The Russian vessels included corvettes Boikiy and Grad, cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the Udaloy-class destroyer Severomorsk, as well as others, according to the statement.

Britain is a key defence supplier for Ukraine and Russia has condemned the help Britain has provided to Kyiv.

The Royal Navy routinely tracks the movements of Russian warships sailing near its waters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out