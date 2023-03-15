British defence minister says Russia should respect international airspace
Published on Mar 15, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Ben Wallace was speaking to Reuters at a defence exhibit in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Moscow should respect international airspace, after Russia downed a US drone.
He was speaking to Reuters at a defence exhibit in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo.
