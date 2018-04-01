British girl reports parents as IS supporters, says exposed her, siblings to propaganda

An 18-year-old British girl has reported her parents as Islamic State (IS) supporters who exposed her and her younger brothers to extremist propaganda, following which all four children are now in state-monitored foster care in the UK, according to court documents.

Police intervened after the girl from a Somali-origin family in the Midlands region of England contacted the Childline charity to say that she and her three brothers, aged 10, 14 and 16, “were kept at home, did not attend school and were kept socially isolated, only being allowed out once in every three weeks”, ‘The Sunday Times’ reported.

The 10-year-old boy also suffers from learning difficulties and has been so traumatised by the alleged “physical and emotional abuse” that he is unable to speak, court papers note.

The details of the case emerged last week after a hearing in the family division of the UK High Court.

“The children have complained that their parents expressed support for extremist violence and have expressed anti-semitic, anti-British, homophobic and anti-white views in the home, which the children reject,” the court judgment states.

Dame Esther Rantzen, founder and president of Childline, said the case was “horrific” and applauded the teenage girl’s courage.

The parents, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny the allegations.