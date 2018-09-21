Today in New Delhi, India
British model sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for murdering rival

Prosecutors say the two men feuded after George Koh claimed to have slept with Harry Uzoka’s girlfriend

world Updated: Sep 21, 2018 22:30 IST
This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows George Koh. (AP)

A British fashion model has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for murdering a more successful rival during a fight over a love interest.

At London’s Old Bailey courthouse on Friday, Judge Wendy Joseph sentenced George Koh, 24, after he was convicted of stabbing Harry Uzoka through the heart outside Uzoka’s home.

Joseph said the murder was especially tragic because Uzoka was “so young, able and generous.”

The 25-year-old victim was represented by London’s Premier Model Management and had modeled for GQ and Zara.

Prosecutors say the two men feuded after Koh claimed to have slept with Uzoka’s girlfriend. In January, Koh sent Uzoka a message challenging him to a fight. Uzoka was stabbed during the confrontation that followed and died in the street.

