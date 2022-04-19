British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the ‘partygate’ scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his ‘misleading’ statements to Parliament in connection with the episode.

Also Read | Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules

The vote was confirmed after House Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, accepted a request by opposition MPs in this regard as Parliament reconvened on Tuesday after the Easter break. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct. “He’s not just broken the rules, he’s lied to the public, and he’s lied to Parliament about it,” Starmer said on Johnson.

On Thursday, therefore, Members of Parliament will vote to determine whether the Conservative leader should be referred to the Parliament’s committee on standards. Johnson, however, is unlikely to lose the vote as he enjoys a majority in the chamber. Also, he will not be personally present for the voting, as he will be in India on the first day of 2-day visit.

Also Read | UK PM Johnson facing new ‘partygate’ claims ahead of India visit

The British Prime Minister, and Rishi Sunak, his finance minister, were accused of attending large-scale indoor gatherings in 2020 at a time when there were restrictions in the UK for such events, and, therefore, were in violation of the law. One such event was Johnson’s 56th birthday party, on June 19, 2020.

In his initial statement to the House of Commons, the premier insisted that all Covid-19 related guidelines had been followed. However, earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police found Johnson and Sunak to be in violation of the law, and accordingly, fined the duo; this made Johnson the first sitting Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to have broken a law and, subsequently, be penalised for the violation.

Also Read | Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’

Under the UK’s parliamentary rules, government ministers are expected to resign for knowingly misleading MPs.

Also Read | UK justice minister quits over Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal

Though Johnson has repeatedly apologised since being fined, he has refused to step down.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON