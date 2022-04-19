British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the ‘partygate’ scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his ‘misleading’ statements to Parliament in connection with the episode.
Also Read | Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules
The vote was confirmed after House Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, accepted a request by opposition MPs in this regard as Parliament reconvened on Tuesday after the Easter break. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct. “He’s not just broken the rules, he’s lied to the public, and he’s lied to Parliament about it,” Starmer said on Johnson.
On Thursday, therefore, Members of Parliament will vote to determine whether the Conservative leader should be referred to the Parliament’s committee on standards. Johnson, however, is unlikely to lose the vote as he enjoys a majority in the chamber. Also, he will not be personally present for the voting, as he will be in India on the first day of 2-day visit.
Also Read | UK PM Johnson facing new ‘partygate’ claims ahead of India visit
The British Prime Minister, and Rishi Sunak, his finance minister, were accused of attending large-scale indoor gatherings in 2020 at a time when there were restrictions in the UK for such events, and, therefore, were in violation of the law. One such event was Johnson’s 56th birthday party, on June 19, 2020.
In his initial statement to the House of Commons, the premier insisted that all Covid-19 related guidelines had been followed. However, earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police found Johnson and Sunak to be in violation of the law, and accordingly, fined the duo; this made Johnson the first sitting Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to have broken a law and, subsequently, be penalised for the violation.
Also Read | Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’
Under the UK’s parliamentary rules, government ministers are expected to resign for knowingly misleading MPs.
Also Read | UK justice minister quits over Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal
Though Johnson has repeatedly apologised since being fined, he has refused to step down.
(With agency inputs)
-
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology' over Downing Street 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered a "wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the Covid-19 lockdown but said he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June last year.
-
Russia’s war to slow global growth, cause inflation: IMF
The IMF in a report released on Tuesday concluded that Russia's war in Ukraine will severely set back global economic recovery, slow growth, increase inflation, cause grave risks to the financial system, and potentially permanently fragment the world economy into geopolitical blocs, and as a result revised its global growth projection for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. For 2023, it revised its growth projections from 3.8% to 3.6%.
-
Sri Lanka protester shot dead by cops, first killing during anti-govt agitation
The Sri Lanka police on Tuesday shot dead one man and wounded 10 others, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials. This is reportedly the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island's crisis. Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police the report added.
-
Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister
Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war. The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn't directly responsible for military decision-making. In the interview, Lavrov said Russia's military operation has entered a new phase and will continue.
-
China signs pact with Solomon Islands. What does it mean? Is India affected?
China on Tuesday said it had signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific. "Foreign ministers of China and Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said. Where is Solomon Islands? The Solomons are an archipelago of hundreds of small islands in the southern part of Pacific Ocean.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics