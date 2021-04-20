Home / World News / British PM Boris Johnson launches search for Covid-19 antiviral treatments
world news

British PM Boris Johnson launches search for Covid-19 antiviral treatments

Research by British scientists has established that both steroid dexamethasone and tocilizumab, an arthritis drug developed by Roche, reduced the risk of death in patients with severe Covid-19.
Reuters | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, London
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, Covid-19 outbreak, in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Britain is launching a search for antivirals to treat Covid-19 with the aim of having at least two effective at-home treatments by the end of the year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Johnson has hailed the advent of Covid-19 vaccines and regular testing as the keys to restoring normality by summer, but his government is also supporting research into therapeutics to help in the fight against the pandemic.

"Our new Antivirals Taskforce will seek to develop innovative treatments you can take at home to stop Covid-19 in its tracks," Johnson said.

"These could provide another vital defence against any future increase in infections and save more lives."

The government hopes that new treatments could be taken at home after a positive test or exposure to the coronavirus in order to reduce transmission and speed up recovery, and they would further bolster a range of therapeutics already available.

Research by British scientists has established that both steroid dexamethasone and tocilizumab, an arthritis drug developed by Roche, reduced the risk of death in patients with severe Covid-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China-built port city plan challenged in Sri Lanka’s top court

Biden praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial, says evidence 'overwhelming'

Chinese woman's Tesla protest prompts 5-day detention, company apology

Canada-US land border restrictions, hotel quarantine extended

Patrick Vallance, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser, said that antivirals in tablet form could help protect people who could not have vaccines, and be a layer of defence in the face of new coronavirus variants of concern.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP