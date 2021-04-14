British PM Boris Johnson reduces duration of India visit over Covid-19 crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India this month will be shorter than the originally planned trip of four to five days and won’t include stopovers in Mumbai and Pune because of the Covid-19 situation, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday.

Johnson is expected to begin the visit on April 26 and the itinerary will only include stopovers in cities such as New Delhi and Bengaluru that are linked to key meetings or important announcements and signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), the people said on condition of anonymity.

Though both countries have confirmed Johnson’s visit in April, neither side has formally announced the dates or his itinerary. The visit has been described as part of the UK government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies in order to unlock new opportunities across the region.

“The trip will be shorter and more business-oriented and involve fewer cities. The cities in the itinerary will be linked to key meetings and announcements and MoUs,” said one of the people cited above.

The events will be a mix of in-person meetings, such as Johnson’s talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and virtual meetings, the people said. Some events linked to the visit will be fully digital affairs, they added.

An unnamed spokesperson for Johnson was cited by Reuters as saying on Wednesday that the prime minister had reduced the length of his trip to India because of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The spokesperson added Johnson would meet Modi.

“We’ve been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM’s upcoming visit in light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions the prime minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit,” the spokesperson told reporters.

“This programme will be focused on high level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders,” the spokesperson said, adding the bulk of the programme will take place on April 26.

It was earlier expected that Johnson’s visit would last four to five days and include stopovers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. This is the second time a planned visit to India by Johnson has been hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

In January, Johnson was scheduled to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations but called off the visit to remain in Britain to focus on his government’s response to a new Coronavirus variant that had spread rapidly. The UK subsequently announced Johnson would travel to India at the end of April when it unveiled an integrated review of defence, development and foreign policy in March.

Modi is expected to attend the G7 Summit, which will be held in Cornwall during June 11-13, as a special guest of Johnson.